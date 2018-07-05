Bucks Name Josh Longstaff as Assistant Coach

The Milwaukee Bucks have named Josh Longstaff as an assistant coach on the staff of Head Coach Mike Budenholzer. The team also appointed Vin Baker as Basketball Operations Associate/Director of Program Development.

In addition, the Bucks have made the following hires: Zach Peterson as head video coordinator and Schuyler Rimmer as player development and video assistant.

Longstaff spent last season as the inaugural head coach of the Erie BayHawks, the G League affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks, where he led the team to the Eastern Conference Finals. He began his NBA career with Oklahoma City in 2010 as player personnel and video coordinator, and then continued as video analyst and player development coach for his final three seasons with the Thunder. In 2014, Longstaff joined the New York Knicks as an assistant coach until becoming head coach of the BayHawks in 2017.

A native of Portland, Maine, Longstaff was a four-year letterman in basketball at Bryant University, graduating in 2005.

Baker remains with the Bucks as Basketball Operations Associate/Director of Program Development after serving in multiple roles including assistant coach and pre- and post-game analyst for team telecasts on FOX Sports Wisconsin.

A 13-year NBA veteran, he was a four-time All-Star who averaged 15.0 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 791 career games. A graduate of the University of Hartford, he was the eighth overall pick by the Bucks in the 1993 NBA Draft. Along with Milwaukee, Baker also played with Seattle, Boston, New York, Houston and the Los Angeles Clippers. In 2017, he worked as an assistant coach with the Texas Legends of the NBA G League as part of the NBA’s Assistant Coaches Program.

Peterson was most recently head video coordinator for the Hawks. He joined Atlanta in 2014 and served as a seasonal assistant in basketball operations as well as in the video department. Peterson earned a bachelor’s degree in advertising from Michigan State University where he was a manager for the men’s basketball program.

An Orlando, Florida, native, Rimmer worked as a video/player development seasonal assistant last season with the Atlanta Hawks. He attended Stanford and was a member of the men’s basketball team. He completed his collegiate career at the University of Florida in 2017 with a degree in Political Science.