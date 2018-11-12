Bucks Hoops for Troops Week Presented by We Energies Begins Today

The Milwaukee Bucks will celebrate active service members and veterans of our nation’s armed forces with Hoops for Troops Week presented by We Energies. In celebration of Veterans Day, Hoops for Troops Week presented by We Energies will feature the Bucks organization interacting with veterans and current service members in the community, before culminating with Wednesday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Fiserv Forum.

The activities will tip-off on Tuesday when veterans will take in a Bucks practice at the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Sports Science Center. Later that day, Bucks players Donte DiVincenzo and Brook Lopez will prepare and eat dinner with veterans enrolled in compensated work therapy at a transitional residence located on the Clement J. Zablock VA Medical Center campus.

Hoops for Troops Week presented by We Energies will conclude on Wednesday with the Bucks’ matchup against the Grizzlies. The first 10,000 fans through Fiserv Forum’s doors on Wednesday will receive a Camo Bucks Cap courtesy of We Energies while 25 percent of the proceeds from that night’s 50/50 raffle will be donated to the Milwaukee VA Medical Center.

The game will also feature in-game videos from troops stationed overseas, service members running the Bucks onto the court, the Star Spangled Banner performed by the 484th Army Band with an American flag held by 80 service members, a pregame Oath of Enlistment ceremony for 30 individuals, an American flag hung between two Milwaukee Fire Department trucks outside Fiserv Forum, a halftime basketball game between the 128th Air Refueling Wing and the 115th Fighter Squadron and a special dance with the Milwaukee Bucks Dancers and active service members.

Five hundred complimentary tickets are available for Wednesday’s game for active military and veterans through a special partnership with the Veteran Tickets Foundation. Active military and veterans can sign up at VetTix.org to select tickets. The general public can purchase tickets to Wednesday’s game by visiting www.bucks.com/tickets.