Bucks Fan Appreciation Night Features Appearance by UW Final Four Team

Bucks fans are always first and foremost in the organization’s mind, and the team is pulling out all the stops to give them a finale worthy of their support at Bucks Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Frontier Airlines, when the Atlanta Hawks visit the BMO Harris Bradley Center Wednesday at 7 p.m.

A unique and special highlight of the evening will include an appearance by members of the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team. The Badgers started their journey to the Final Four in Milwaukee, so it’s only fitting that they return to the BMO Harris Bradley Center to be recognized for their accomplishments this season.

From prizes, giveaways and local entertainment acts to the chance to see and honor Wisconsin’s Final Four basketball team, the tilt vs. the Hawks is a must-attend game. Here are some other highlights of what fans can expect tomorrow night:

The first 10,000 people through the doors will receive a free Summerfest ticket

All in attendance will receive a 2013-14 team photo courtesy of Frontier Airlines

Hundreds of prizes will be awarded to fans in every section of the BMO Harris Bradley Center throughout the game, including gifts from corporate partners, Bucks tickets, autographed merchandise and memorabilia

Select fans will win a pair of autographed game-worn shoes from members of the 2013-14 team

In-game video of Bucks players thanking the fans for their support all season

The national anthem will be performed by members of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra

Milwaukee indie pop duo “Vic and Gab” will perform pre-game in the East Atrium beginning at 6 p.m.

A special thank-you to the corporate sponsors who donated prizes: ATI Physical Therapy, BELL Ambulance, Briggs & Stratton, Bubrick’s Complete Office, CDI – Center For Diagnostic Imaging, Elite Sports Clubs, Fields Automotive Group, FOX Sports Wisconsin, Jake’s Deli, Levy Restaurants, MillerCoors, Molina Healthcare, Office Copying Equipment, Palermo’s Pizza, PepsiCo, The Pfister Hotel, Pick ’n Save, Qdoba Mexican Grill, Robert Haack Diamonds, Sideline II, Summerfest, SURG Restaurant Group, Trattoria di Carlo, ULINE, UPS Stores, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Usinger’s Famous Sausage, WE Energies and Wisconsin Lottery.