Bucks Entertainment Network Auditions Begin Aug. 6 at Fiserv Forum

The Milwaukee Bucks are looking for talented, fun and energetic performers to join the Bucks Entertainment Network to entertain Bucks fans during the 2018-19 season at the new world-class Fiserv Forum. Auditions for the Milwaukee Bucks Rim Rockers, Grand Dancers, Young Bucks and Milwaukee Bucks Dancers begin the week of Aug. 6 with auditions for Bucks Hoop Troop presented by Chili’s and Bucks Beats presented by Cascio Interstate Music to be held in early September.

All auditions will be held at Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee. Free parking is available in the parking structure on the corner of Sixth Street and Highland Avenue. All participants should enter Fiserv Forum via the Johnson Controls Entrance on the corner of Sixth Street and Juneau Avenue, except for the Young Bucks who will enter through the main entrance on the east side of the arena. More information on the auditions, including qualifications for each team, can be found at www.bucks.com/entertainment.

A complete audition schedule for the Bucks Entertainment Network is below:

Monday, Aug. 6

Rim Rockers: 5-10 p.m.

This team of daredevils perform at Bucks game, in the community, and all around the world with their innovative style and high-flying trampoline dunks. The Rim Rockers high-energy performances are geared to amaze and excite crowds every time they take the air. With flips, 360’s, crazy pass combinations and huge hang time, the Rim Rockers have the crowd on the edge of their seats with each performance.

Tuesday, Aug. 7

Bucks Grand Dancers: 6-10 p.m.

The Milwaukee Bucks Grand Dancers are comprised of men and women over the age of 55 who enjoy having fun and being active. Whether on the court cheering on the Bucks or performing out in the community, they are always sure to entertain the crowd. They work hard and live by the motto “you’re never too old to play.”

Wednesday, Aug. 8

Young Bucks Dancers: 5-10 p.m.

Consisting of boys and girls ages 7-17, this group of “Young Bucks” really knows how to put on a show. With their energetic spirit and eye-catching moves, you won’t want to miss a performance by these young stars.

Saturday, Aug. 11 – Sunday, Aug. 12

Milwaukee Bucks Dancers: Saturday, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Sunday, 12 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Open call auditions for the Milwaukee Bucks Dancers begin on Saturday, Aug. 11, with callbacks on Sunday, Aug. 12. Dancers must be 18 years or older and available for all Bucks home games and two evening practices per week. For more information on auditions or to register, visit www.bucks.com/dancers.

Early September – Date TBD

Bucks Hoop Troop presented by Chili’s

Hoop Troop is an interactive team ready to rally the crowd at a moment’s notice and bring excitement and enthusiasm to Bucks games and events. They will greet you at the door as you enter the arena and entertain you in the stands. Make sure you keep your head up … you never know when they may toss a t-shirt your way.

Bucks Beats presented by Cascio Interstate Music

This talented group of musicians brings the rhythm to the court with each performance. With their loud and boisterous sound on the drums, Bucks Beats is ready to entertain the fans anywhere they can bring their drumming. Whether it be on the concourse before the game, on the floor or even in the stands, Bucks Beats bring thunderous energy to each game.