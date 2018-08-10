Bucks Announce Schedule for 2018-19 Season

-- Bucks to play 18 games on national television --

The Milwaukee Bucks will play the first-ever regular season game at the new world-class Fiserv Forum on Friday, Oct. 19 against the Indiana Pacers. The entire 2018-19 regular season schedule was announced today by the NBA. The Bucks will tip-off the 2018-19 season on Wednesday, Oct. 17 at Charlotte before returning to Milwaukee for three consecutive games at Fiserv Forum.

A previously announced Christmas Day matchup at Madison Square Garden against the Knicks on ESPN – the Bucks’ first Christmas Day game since 1977 – is one of 18 nationally televised games for Milwaukee this season. The first nationally televised game is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 24 when the Bucks host the 76ers at Fiserv Forum on ESPN. The Bucks will play a total of 19 home games at Fiserv Forum on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, including seven home games on Friday, eight on Saturday and four on Sunday this season.

Full season ticket memberships are available now for fans to watch the Bucks in their historical first season at Fiserv Forum. Full season ticket memberships provide exclusive member savings, playoff priority, access to special events and much more. Half season ticket memberships are also available. To learn more or to secure a place in Fiserv Forum, visit www.bucks.com/full.

In conjunction with the release of the 2018-19 season schedule, the Bucks are offering fans the opportunity to win a 12-game flex plan of their choice. Flex plans go on sale on Aug. 24, but fans can enter now to win their custom 12-game plan before they buy it. Fans can sign up and select their 12 games now at www.bucks.com/flex. Single game tickets for the 2018-19 season will go on sale in late September.

Additional highlights of this season’s schedule include:

18 games available on national television ABC: 1 game (March 17 vs. PHI) ESPN: 9 games (Oct. 24 vs. PHI, Nov. 16 vs. CHI, Dec. 7 vs. GSW, Dec. 21 at BOS, Dec. 25 at NYK, Jan. 9 at HOU, Jan. 27 at OKC, Feb. 6 vs. WAS, March 1 at LAL) TNT: 8 games (Nov. 1 at BOS, Nov. 8 at GSW, Jan. 31 at TOR, Feb. 21 vs. BOS, March 7 vs. IND, March 12 at NOP, March 26 vs. HOU, April 4 at PHI)

A visit from the two-time defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors on Friday, Dec. 7

A matchup against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers at Fiserv Forum on Tuesday, March 19

Two November home games against the rival Chicago Bulls on Friday, Nov. 16 and Wednesday, Nov. 28

One home game against the Boston Celtics – the Bucks’ 2018 playoff opponent – on Thursday, Feb. 21

A Martin Luther King Jr. Day matinee at Fiserv Forum against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday, Jan. 21

13 back-to-back sets (3 home-home, 3 home-road, 3 road-home, 4 road-road)

A season-long six-game homestand from Nov. 14-24 and two season-long five-game road trips from Jan. 27-Feb. 4 and from Feb. 25-March 4

SCHEDULING NOTES: The Bucks will play each team in the Eastern Conference four times with the exception of Boston (2 road/1 home), Orlando (2 home/1 away), Philadelphia (2 home/1 away) and Washington (2 road/1 home). Milwaukee will play a home and road game against each Western Conference opponent … SCHEDULE BY MONTH (HOME/ROAD): October (5/2), November (8/6), December (6/8), January (7/8), February (4/7), March (8/8), April (3/2) … SCHEDULE BY DAY OF THE WEEK (HOME/ROAD): Sunday (4/6), Monday (6/7), Tuesday (4/4), Wednesday (8/7), Thursday (4/4), Friday (7/7), Saturday (8/6)