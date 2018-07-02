Bucks Announce 2018 Summer League Roster

The Milwaukee Bucks finalized their roster for the 2018 MGM Resorts Summer League in Las Vegas, which tips off on Friday, July 6. The Bucks Summer League team is highlighted by current roster players Sterling Brown and D.J. Wilson along with 2018 first-round draft pick Donte DiVincenzo. The 14-man roster, headed by Summer League head coach Taylor Jenkins, also includes James Blackmon Jr. and JeQuan Lewis who played in 19 and 49 games, respectively, with the Wisconsin Herd, the NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, during the 2017-18 season.

Milwaukee will tip-off its Summer League schedule on Friday, July 6, at 6 p.m. CT against the entry from the Detroit Pistons with two more games scheduled on Sunday, July 8, at 6 p.m. against the Dallas Mavericks and on Monday, July 9, at 8 p.m. against the Denver Nuggets. Following their three preliminary games, the Bucks, along with the other 29 teams participating in the MGM Resorts Summer League, will be seeded in a double-elimination tournament, which starts on July 11 and concludes with the Summer League Championship Game on July 17.

MGM Resorts NBA Summer League will feature all 30 NBA teams for the first time. All the action will be aired live with ESPN networks and NBA TV combining to televise a record number of games. ESPN will present every game from Las Vegas via the ESPN app, along with a record 46 games on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU. NBA TV will air 36 games, including each of the Bucks’ first two games against Detroit and Dallas.

The full 2018 Bucks Summer League schedule and roster can be found below.

Bucks Summer League Schedule (all times CT)

Friday, July 6 vs. Detroit 6 p.m. NBA TV Cox Pavilion Sunday, July 8 vs. Dallas 6 p.m. NBA TV Cox Pavilion Monday, July 9 vs. Denver 8 p.m. ESPNU Cox Pavilion

2018 Bucks Summer League Roster