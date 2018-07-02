LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 7: D.J. Wilson #5 of the Milwaukee Bucks goes up for a dunk against the Cleveland Cavaliers on July 7, 2017 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Bucks Announce 2018 Summer League Roster

Posted: Jul 02, 2018

The Milwaukee Bucks finalized their roster for the 2018 MGM Resorts Summer League in Las Vegas, which tips off on Friday, July 6. The Bucks Summer League team is highlighted by current roster players Sterling Brown and D.J. Wilson along with 2018 first-round draft pick Donte DiVincenzo. The 14-man roster, headed by Summer League head coach Taylor Jenkins, also includes James Blackmon Jr. and JeQuan Lewis who played in 19 and 49 games, respectively, with the Wisconsin Herd, the NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, during the 2017-18 season.

Milwaukee will tip-off its Summer League schedule on Friday, July 6, at 6 p.m. CT against the entry from the Detroit Pistons with two more games scheduled on Sunday, July 8, at 6 p.m. against the Dallas Mavericks and on Monday, July 9, at 8 p.m. against the Denver Nuggets. Following their three preliminary games, the Bucks, along with the other 29 teams participating in the MGM Resorts Summer League, will be seeded in a double-elimination tournament, which starts on July 11 and concludes with the Summer League Championship Game on July 17.

MGM Resorts NBA Summer League will feature all 30 NBA teams for the first time. All the action will be aired live with ESPN networks and NBA TV combining to televise a record number of games. ESPN will present every game from Las Vegas via the ESPN app, along with a record 46 games on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU. NBA TV will air 36 games, including each of the Bucks’ first two games against Detroit and Dallas.

The full 2018 Bucks Summer League schedule and roster can be found below.

Bucks Summer League Schedule (all times CT)

Friday, July 6 vs. Detroit 6 p.m. NBA TV Cox Pavilion
Sunday, July 8 vs. Dallas 6 p.m. NBA TV Cox Pavilion
Monday, July 9 vs. Denver 8 p.m. ESPNU Cox Pavilion

2018 Bucks Summer League Roster

# PLAYER POS HT WT BIRTHDATE COLLEGE/COUNTRY PREVIOUS TEAM NBA EXP.
18 Jordan Barnett F 6-7 215 12/31/95 Missouri/USA Missouri R
25 Trae Bell-Haynes G 6-2 180 09/05/95 Vermont/Canada Vermont R
19 James Blackmon Jr. G 6-4 200 04/25/95 Indiana/USA Wisconsin Herd R
23 Sterling Brown G 6-6 230 02/10/95 Southern Methodist/USA Milwaukee Bucks 1
28 T.J. Cline F 6-9 230 07/22/94 Richmond/USA Hapoel Unet Holon R
9 Donte DiVincenzo G 6-5 205 01/31/97 Villanova/USA Villanova R
30 Perry Ellis F 6-7 220 09/14/93 Kansas/USA Red October Cantu R
17 JeQuan Lewis G 6-0 170 09/04/94 Virginia Commonwealth/USA Wisconsin Herd R
43 Brandon McCoy C 6-11 250 06/11/98 Nevada, Las Vegas/USA Nevada, Las Vegas R
55 Tim Quarterman G 6-6 195 10/27/94 Louisiana State/USA Houston Rockets 2
24 Jae’sean Tate F 6-4 230 10/28/95 Ohio State/USA Ohio State R
20 Travis Trice G 6-2 175 01/22/93 Michigan State/USA Champville R
5 D.J. Wilson F 6-10 235 02/19/96 Michigan/USA Milwaukee Bucks 1
35 Christian Wood C 6-11 220 09/27/95 Nevada, Las Vegas/USA Delaware 87ers 2
