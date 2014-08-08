Bucks Announce 2014 Preseason Schedule

The Milwaukee Bucks will play three Wisconsin-based home games during the 2014 preseason, including two at the BMO Harris Bradley Center and one at the Resch Center in Green Bay, the team announced today. Information regarding ticket on-sale dates for Milwaukee’s three home preseason games will be announced in the coming days.

Milwaukee will face the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, Oct. 8, to open the preseason slate of games. The Bucks will host the Grizzlies at the Resch Center in Green Bay, marking the third straight season the team will play in front of their fans from Green Bay and northeastern Wisconsin.

The Bucks will make their first BMO Harris Bradley Center appearance of the preseason on Saturday, Oct. 11, when they host the Chicago Bulls in the 38th Annual MACC Fund Game. This annual event is the cornerstone of the Bucks’ 37-year founding commitment to Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer. Since the inaugural event in 1977, the annual MACC Fund Game has raised more than $1.2 million for children’s cancer research at the Midwest Children’s Cancer Center in Milwaukee.

On Wednesday, Oct. 22, the Bucks will close out the preseason schedule with a home game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.

The remainder of the preseason schedule includes road matchups against the Detroit Pistons on Thursday, Oct. 9, the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday, Oct. 14, the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, Oct. 17 (in Cedar Rapids, Iowa), and the New York Knickerbockers on Monday, Oct. 20.