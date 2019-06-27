BMO Harris Bucks Custom Cap Series to Return for 2019-20 Season

-- Wisconsin college student to be chosen to design third cap in the series --

The Milwaukee Bucks and BMO Harris Bank are bringing back the BMO Harris Bucks Custom Cap Series for the 2019-20 season. The BMO Harris Bucks Custom Cap Series, which made its debut last season, features three custom-designed hats that will be given away to the first 10,000 fans at three select Bucks home games during the upcoming season.

This season’s hats will be designed by Bucks legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, a current to-be-determined Bucks player and a Wisconsin college student, who will be chosen after an open submission period beginning today.

Students who would like to be selected to design the third cap of the BMO Harris Bucks Custom Cap Series in conjunction with the Bucks should submit samples of their artwork and/or Bucks-related hat designs to promotions@bucks.com by Saturday, July 14. Submissions should be no larger than 10 MB. Students should include their name, email, phone number, college they are currently attending and their class year in their submission. All college students in Wisconsin ages 18 or older are eligible.

In addition to the caps being given away, fans this season will have the opportunity to purchase a limited number of these exclusive giveaway hats with all proceeds going to the Milwaukee Bucks Foundation. The hats will be available for purchase the day after each giveaway game.

The design and dates of each giveaway cap of the BMO Harris Bucks Custom Cap Series, and the current Bucks player designing one of the three hats, will be announced closer to the start of the 2019-20 season.