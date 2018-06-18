Professional Bull Riders' Milwaukee Invitational To Be Held at Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center in October

The PBR (Professional Bull Riders) will bring “The Toughest Sport on Dirt” to the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center (WESC) on Saturday, Oct. 6, and Sunday, Oct. 7, for the 25th PBR: Unleash The Beast, Milwaukee Invitational. Tickets for the two-day event at Milwaukee’s new world-class arena start at $15 and are on sale now. They can be purchased here or by calling 800-732-1727.

“We’re thrilled to have one of the toughest and most action-packed sports in the world come to Milwaukee in October,” said WESC General Manager Raj Saha. “With the Milwaukee Invitational being one of the last events prior to the PBR World Finals, we expect quite the ride that weekend.”

The 2018 Milwaukee Invitational will feature the top 35 professional bull riders in the world competing in an eight-second man versus beast duel. The event will be the 25th event on the 27-stop PBR premier series that culminates in the PBR World Finals in Las Vegas on November 7-11, where the 2018 PBR World Champion will be crowned.

Following the first round of competition on Saturday, the sports top athletes will compete in a special round of competition. The 15/15 Bucking Battle will feature the Top 15 riders randomly matched against the 15 highest-ranked bulls in a special round that offers bonus points, which count toward the PBR world standings and a total purse of $21,000.

Also available will be PBR Elite Seats, which are available for avid bull riding fans who want a behind-the-scenes look at the world’s premier bull riding circuit. These tickets offer premium seats and the VIP experience of a lifetime, including early entry; a catered reception; 60-minute tour by a PBR Host, featuring a PBR 101 presentation and a visit with the sport’s fiercest bulls; and the opportunity for photos and autographs from top PBR stars. The PBR Elite Seats are available on Saturday for $300.

CBS Sports Network will broadcast the second and championship rounds on Sunday, October 7, at 7 p.m. CBS will air the 15/15 Bucking Battle on Sunday at 4 p.m. Fans will be able to watch all the action from Milwaukee in its entirety on RidePass.com.

Scheduled to open in late summer of 2018, the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center (WESC) will be a preeminent sports and entertainment arena in downtown Milwaukee. Designed by Populous, Eppstein Uhen Architects and HNTB, the venue will offer incomparable sightlines, customer service and amenities. WESC will include 17,500 seats for basketball and up to 18,000 for concerts and will offer 34 luxury suites and three clubs. The new venue will host a diverse schedule of events, including major concerts, family shows, the Milwaukee Bucks, Marquette men’s basketball, and other sports and entertainment.

Founding Partners for the WESC include BMO Harris Bank, Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin, Johnson Controls and Miller Brewing Company, with more to be announced, along with a naming rights partner.

The Construction Manager of the venue is Mortenson Construction and the Project Manager/Owner’s Representative is CAA ICON.

For more information on the WESC please visit www.wisconsinesc.com.

The world’s premier bull riding organization began as a dream of 20 bull riders 24 years ago and is now a global sports phenomenon. On its elite Premier Series, the PBR features the Top 35 bull riders in the world and the top bulls in the business. The televised Premier Series, the PBR Real Time Pain Relief Velocity Tour (RVT), the PBR Touring Pro Division (TPD) and the PBR’s international circuits in Australia, Brazil, Canada and Mexico have paid more than $170 million in earnings to its athletes. Thirty bull riders have earned more than $1 million, including two-time PBR World Champion J.B. Mauney who has become the top-earning athlete in Western sports history with more than $7 million in career earnings. In May 2015, PBR was acquired by Endeavor, a global leader in entertainment, sports and fashion. For more information on the PBR, go to PBR.com, or follow on Facebook at Facebook.com/PBR, Twitter at Twitter.com/PBR, and YouTube at YouTube.com/PBR.