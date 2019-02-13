Xavier Munford Named to USA Men’s World Cup Qualifying Team

Wisconsin Herd guard Xavier Munford has been named to the 13-man roster for the February USA World Cup Qualifying Team.

Munford previously represented the USA as a member of the 2018 June/July World Cup Qualifying Team, the 2017 November Qualifying Team and at the 2017 FIBA AmeriCup. He was also one of three USA World Cup Qualifying Team players to be invited to the July 2018 USAB Men's National Team minicamp in Las Vegas.

Munford has appeared in one game with Wisconsin this season and 34 games (33 starts) during the 2017-18 season. The guard holds Herd career averages of 23.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.7 steals, while shooting 50.8 percent from the field and 44.3 percent from three.

Named to the USA World Cup Qualifying Team with Munford are guards Josh Adams, Chris Chiozza, Charles Cooke, Michael Frazier II, Reggie Hearn and Travis Trice; forwards Kyle Casey, D.J. Hogg, Tanner McGrew, Cameron Reynolds and Emanuel Terry; and center Chinanu Onuaku.

Former NBA head coach Jeff Van Gundy will serve as head coach of the USA Basketball Men’s World Cup Qualifying Team. Gundy has led the USA to an 8-2 record in FIBA Americas World Cup Qualifying action and earned the United States a qualifying berth for the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

The USA team will train Feb. 15-19 at the University of Miami and will continue its training Feb. 21 and Feb. 24 in Greensboro, North Carolina, and will conclude FIBA World Cup Qualifying play with a pair of home second round games, Feb. 22 versus Panama (3-6) and Feb. 25 versus Argentina (9-1). Both games will be held at the home of the NBA G League Greensboro Swarm – the Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex.