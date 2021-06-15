Wisconsin Herd Announces Six Guaranteed Home Dates for 2021-22 NBA G League Season

The Wisconsin Herd, the NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, has received six guaranteed home dates for the 2021-22 regular season. The Herd is slated to play a home game at Menominee Nation Arena on Friday, Nov. 19, Monday, Dec. 27, Wednesday, Jan. 19, Saturday, Jan. 29, Friday March 4 and Friday, March 25.

“We are already counting down the days to our fourth season in Oshkosh and can’t wait to celebrate again with our amazing fans in person at Menominee Nation Arena,” said Herd President Steve Brandes. “Having six guaranteed home dates is exciting, and our team is focused on delivering an awesome experience for our fans, partners and community.”

The Herd’s complete 50-game regular season schedule for the 2021-22 season, including opponents and times, will be announced later this summer.

Season ticket memberships for all 24 Herd home games at Menominee Nation Arena are on sale now. Fans that are interested should call 920-233-HERD or visit www.wisconsinherd.com to learn more. Fans can also stay up to date on the Herd by following the team on Twitter and Instagram (@wisconsinherd) or on Facebook.