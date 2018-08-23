Wisconsin Herd Acquires Travis Trice In Three-Team Deal

The Wisconsin Herd, the NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, have acquired the returning player rights to Travis Trice in a three-team deal that includes the Westchester Knicks and the Capital City Go-Go. To complete the trade, the Herd sends the returning player rights to Josh Davis to Capital City and Westchester acquires the returning player rights to Duje Dukan from Capital City.

Trice, 25, played 58 games over two seasons (2015-16, 2016-17) for Westchester and averaged 16.2 points, 5.8 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. He played the last two seasons in the NBL (Australia and New Zealand) with the Cairns Taipans (2016-17) and Brisbane Bullets (2017-18). Trice averaged 8.8 points, 4.0 assists and 3.2 rebounds in the five Milwaukee Bucks 2018 Summer League games and signed a training camp contract with the team on July 18. The Springfield, Ohio, native played collegiately at Michigan State (2011-2015).

The Herd obtained the rights to Josh Davis, 27, from the Greensboro Swarm in the 2017 NBA G League Expansion Draft, but he did not appear in any games for Wisconsin. After going undrafted in 2014, Davis played the 2014-15 season with the Austin Spurs in the G League. Since 2015, he has played professionally overseas in the Philippines and Japan.

The Capital City Go-Go selected Dukan in the 2018 NBA G League Expansion Draft. Dukan, 26, has played in the G League for the last three seasons with the Reno Bighorns, Windy City Bulls and Fort Wayne Mad Ants. In 76 career games, he averaged 9.3 points and 3.0 rebounds per contest. Dukan played collegiately at Wisconsin and averaged 3.1 points and 1.7 rebounds in 97 career games for the Badgers.