Wisconsin Herd Acquires Returning Player Rights to Shevon Thompson

The Wisconsin Herd, the NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, obtained the returning player rights to Shevon Thompson from the Raptors 905 in exchange for MiKyle McIntosh and the returning player rights to JeQuan Lewis.

Thompson last played with Istanbul Buyuksehir Belediyesi (Turkey), averaging 8.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 16.2 minutes per game. The 7-foot center spent the 2017-18 season with the 905, appearing in 41 games (five starts) and averaged 10.5 points and 7.6 rebounds in 20.3 minutes per game.

McIntosh appeared in 18 games (all starts) with Anyang KGC (Korea) this season, averaging 17.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

Lewis played most recently with GS Kymis (Greece). The guard saw action in 49 games (16 starts) with the Herd last season and averaged 9.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists.