Wisconsin Herd Acquires Returning Player Rights to Jeremy Morgan and Draft Pick From Memphis Hustle

The Wisconsin Herd, the NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, has traded the returning player rights of Kyle Casey to the Memphis Hustle in exchange for the returning player rights of Jeremy Morgan. The Herd also trades the 95th pick in the 2018 NBA G League Draft to the Hustle in exchange for the 87th pick in the draft.



Morgan spent the 2017-18 season with the Hustle, appearing in 32 games (23 starts) while averaging 7.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 24.9 minutes per game. A 6-foot-5 guard, Morgan went undrafted in the 2017 NBA Draft, but signed with the Memphis Grizzlies and appeared in two preseason games with them in 2017. The Northern Iowa product was a MVC All-Conference Second Team pick as a senior in 2016-17 and was a two-time MVC All-Defensive Team selection (2016, 2017).



Casey appeared in 47 games, making 38 starts, with the Herd during the 2017-18 season. He averaged 7.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 24.1 minutes per game with the Herd. A 6-foot-7 forward, Casey has also played internationally in Slovenia (2014-15, 2016-17) and with the G League’s Bakersfield Jam (2015-16) since going undrafted in the 2014 NBA Draft out of Harvard.