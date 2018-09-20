Wisconsin Herd Acquires Returning Player Rights to Ike Nwamu

The Wisconsin Herd, the NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, has traded the returning player rights of Perry Ellis to the Sioux Falls Skyforce in exchange for the returning player rights to Ike Nwamu.

Nwamu, 25, has spent each of the last two seasons with the Skyforce where he appeared in 94 games (44 starts) and averaged 11.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 27.1 minutes per game while shooting 41.2 percent from the field. The 6-foot-5 guard recently helped the Nigerian National Team qualify for the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup after averaging 11.3 points per game in the Second Round of the FIBA World Cup African Qualifiers last week.

In July, Nwamu played with the Miami Heat Summer League team and appeared in six games (three starts) during the Sacramento and Las Vegas tournaments. He averaged 9.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 22.0 minutes per contest.

After playing 27 games with the Sydney Kings of the Australian National Basketball League and 14 games with Red October Cantu of Italian Lega A in 2017-18, Ellis appeared in four of the Milwaukee Bucks’ Las Vegas Summer League games in July. He averaged 3.3 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 62.5 percent from the field in 12.3 minutes per game with the Bucks Summer League entry.