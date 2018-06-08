Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center to Hold Job Fair on June 20

The Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center (WESC) will hold a job fair on Wednesday, June 20 to hire 600 part-time positions for Milwaukee’s upcoming world-class arena. Taking place from 1-7 p.m., the job fair will be held at the Wisconsin Center District, 500 W. Wells St., Milwaukee.

The WESC will begin hiring in early July for positions in guest experience, retail, box office and security, all with hourly wages starting at $12.50.

Levy, the arena’s world-class food and beverage provider, will also be at the job fair interviewing candidates for an additional 600 part-time positions, making for a total of approximately 1,200 positions to be filled at the new arena. Levy will be hiring and managing positions, including concession workers, cooks and bartenders.

“We are building the best sports and entertainment venue in the world, and we are committed to creating a preeminent guest experience,” said Kelly Kauffman, Senior Vice President of Human Resources for the Milwaukee Bucks. “We are seeking candidates with strong work ethics and excellent customer service and problem-solving skills. These employees will play a critical role in ensuring our guests have an amazing experience and want to keep coming back.”

Candidates are encouraged to pre-register for the job fair by June 13. They should bring a printed resume and expect to have a brief interview with a WESC representative. Candidates are asked not to bring along friends or family members to the job fair. To view Levy’s job openings at the arena, visit workatlevy.com.

The WESC is hosting the job fair in partnership with Elite Human Capital of Brookfield.

About the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center

Scheduled to open in the fall of 2018, the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center (WESC) will be a preeminent sports and entertainment arena in downtown Milwaukee. Designed by Populous, Eppstein Uhen Architects and HNTB, the venue will offer incomparable sightlines, customer service and amenities. WESC will include 17,500 seats for basketball and up to 18,000 for concerts, and will offer 34 luxury suites and three clubs. The new venue will host a diverse schedule of events, including major concerts, family shows, the Milwaukee Bucks, Marquette men’s basketball, and other sports and entertainment.

Founding Partners for the WESC include BMO Harris Bank, Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin, Johnson Controls and Miller Brewing Company, with more to be announced, along with a naming rights partner.

The Construction Manager of the venue is Mortenson Construction and the Project Manager/Owner’s Representative is CAA ICON.

For more information on the WESC, please visit www.wisconsinesc.com.