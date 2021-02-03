The Weeknd to Perform at Fiserv Forum on January 26, 2022

Multi-platinum singer The Weeknd will perform at the world-class Fiserv Forum as part of his After Hours World Tour on Wednesday, January 26, 2022. Tickets for the show at Milwaukee’s world-class venue will go on sale to the general public on Monday, Feb. 8, at 10 a.m. CT and can be purchased HERE.

The worldwide tour announcement comes just days ahead of the multi-platinum singer’s headlining Super Bowl performance, and also includes a handful of rescheduled dates shifting from 2021 to be a part of the After Hours World Tour in 2022.

With the addition of 39 new tour dates, The Weeknd will also release The Highlights on Friday, February 5th. The Highlights is a way to present some of The Weeknd’s most notable works in one place. While this isn’t a “Greatest Hits” album it does provide a new listener a rich foray into some of the iconic artist’s best and favorite work. Fans can pre-save and pre-order the album HERE.