Ultimate Fighting Championship Coming To Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is coming to Milwaukee when the new world-class Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center (WESC) hosts the top mixed martial artists in the world on Saturday, Dec. 15. The on-sale date for tickets to see the can’t-miss-action inside the hallowed Octagon will be announced soon.

“We are thrilled to bring the UFC to our new arena as we continue to deliver the best in sports and entertainment to Milwaukee,” said WESC General Manager Raj Saha. “Milwaukee has a deep-rooted history in mixed martial arts as many UFC champions and fighters have trained here. It is going to be a great night of fights.”

The fight card for this must-see UFC event will be also be announced soon.

About the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center

Opening in August of 2018, the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center (WESC) will be a preeminent sports and entertainment arena in downtown Milwaukee. Designed by Populous, Eppstein Uhen Architects and HNTB, the venue will offer incomparable sightlines, customer service and amenities. The WESC will include 17,500 seats for basketball and up to 18,000 for concerts, and will offer 34 luxury suites and three clubs. The new venue will host a diverse schedule of events, including major concerts, family shows, the Milwaukee Bucks, Marquette men’s basketball, and other sports and entertainment.

Founding Partners for the WESC include BMO Harris Bank, Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin, Johnson Controls and Miller Brewing Company, along with a naming rights partner.

The Construction Manager of the venue is Mortenson Construction and the Project Manager/Owner’s Representative is CAA ICON.

For more information on the WESC please visit www.wisconsinesc.com.

