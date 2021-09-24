Tickets for Milwaukee Bucks Open Scrimmage at Fiserv Forum to Go on Sale Tomorrow at 10 a.m.

Tickets for the Milwaukee Bucks open scrimmage at Fiserv Forum on Sunday, Oct. 3, at 12 p.m. CT will go on sale tomorrow, Saturday, Sept. 25, at 10 a.m. CT. All tickets are $5 and come with a reserved seat location, while all proceeds from the sale of tickets will go to the Milwaukee Bucks Foundation.

Tickets will also go on sale tomorrow for Milwaukee’s two preseason games at Fiserv Forum on Sunday, Oct. 10 against the Thunder (6:30 p.m. CT) and on Friday, Oct. 15 against the Mavericks (7 p.m. CT).

Tickets for both the open scrimmage and the Bucks’ two preseason games can be purchased below or through the Bucks app.

Get Open Scrimmage Tickets

2021 Preseason Games (Home)

Oklahoma City

Thunder vs Milwaukee

Bucks 6:30 PM Get Tickets

Dallas

Mavericks vs Milwaukee

Bucks 7:00 PM Get Tickets



View Full 2021-22 Schedule