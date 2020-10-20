Third Team Up for Change Summit - Wednesday, October 21

On Wednesday, October 21, the Sacramento Kings, in partnership with the Milwaukee Bucks, Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx, Indiana Pacers and Fever, Dallas Mavericks and Wings, and Cleveland Cavaliers will host the third “Team Up for Change” summit to unite, inspire and activate around a shared commitment and call for racial equality and social justice. The expanded multiday experience will begin with a virtual event on Wednesday, October 21 at 9 a.m. PT (12 p.m. ET), followed by a week of action October 22 – 28 featuring community activations in team markets and a nine-part online content series.

The free approximately three-hour program, bringing together thought leaders and community voices, will be livestreamed on YouTube and geared toward an audience of high school and college-aged students, youth advocates, community leaders, team employees, season ticket members and corporate partners.

Team Up for Change, which was first held in Sacramento in 2019, was started by the Kings in partnership with the Bucks and was born from each team’s encounter with injustice. In February 2020, the two teams once again partnered and hosted the second Team Up for Change in Milwaukee.

To view the full list of speakers and additional details, visit Kings.com/TeamUpForChange.