Super Group-Owned Betway Named An Official Gaming Partner Of The Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks have formed a multi-year partnership with Betway, making the leading global online betting and gaming brand an Official Gaming Partner of the Milwaukee Bucks.

As part of the partnership, Betway will receive in-arena branding throughout Fiserv Forum and on Bucks digital assets as part of the Betway Game Rewind, which will highlight the Bucks’ last matchup against their current opponent. This announcement follows Betway’s partnership with eight other NBA franchises.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Betway and bring their world-class brand to Bucks fans,” said Bucks Chief Business Development & Strategy Officer Matt Pazaras. “Betway has been a fantastic partner to work with from the start and we look forward to growing our relationship with one of the premier online betting and gaming brands in the world.”

“Adding to our already impressive portfolio in the NBA, we’re very happy to welcome the Milwaukee Bucks to our family of partners,” said Betway CEO Anthony Werkman. “The Bucks are having a great season in the NBA and we’re looking forward to sharing the thrill of their successes together.”

