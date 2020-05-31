Statement from the Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum
We are distraught and angered by the senseless death of George Floyd, but we know this is not an isolated case. Racial biases, abuses of power and injustices continue to plague communities throughout the country, including Milwaukee. There needs to be more accountability.
As an organization, we remain deeply committed to address issues of social injustice and to make meaningful change for African-Americans and all marginalized members of our community.
