Royal Capital Group Breaks Ground on New Luxury Lofts

Milwaukee-based developer Royal Capital Group broke ground today at the site of its new luxury lofts, Five Fifty Ultra Lofts at 550 W. Juneau Ave. (south corner of 6th Street).

Royal Capital was selected as the developer for the mixed-use housing and retail development as part of the $1 billon entertainment district. Tenants of the Five Fifty Ultra Lofts will have access to entertainment and activities both in and around downtown Milwaukee, with well-appointed in-unit offerings and a variety of property amenities to include rooftop lounge overlooking the downtown Milwaukee and the arena, indoor-outdoor fitness gym, a TBD social lounge open to the public, a first-floor flex lounge great for entertaining large crowds, in addition to indoor skywalk access directly into the new arena.

“As the initial housing for the District, we’re excited to get going with Five Fifty Ultra Lofts and are thrilled to welcome residents to this new place of live entertainment!” said Kevin Newell, president of Royal Capital LLC.

“We are proud to partner with Royal Capital Group on this outstanding project,” said Mike Fascitelli, Milwaukee Bucks Co-Owner. “This new luxury loft building will mark another big step toward creating population density and residential housing for Milwaukee.”

Royal Capital Group was founded in 2010 by Milwaukee developer Kevin Newell. The regional development firm continues to make remarkable investments in Milwaukee and throughout Wisconsin. Royal Capital is devoted to the economic development of the city. The firm believes in returning dividends to the community and is eager to continue to reinvest in Milwaukee, with hopes of seeing the city thrive.

About Royal Capital Group

Royal Capital Group LLC (Royal Capital) is a Real Estate Development and Venture firm focused primarily on the development of multifamily housing, mixed-use developments, and healthcare strategies. Since 2010, Royal Capital has performed as the primary developer and owner on over $140 million in total investment, while maintaining a healthy and industry leading performing portfolio.