Nuna Baby Essentials Becomes Official Partner of Milwaukee Bucks

Nuna Baby Essentials, a world-renowned brand that focuses on creating smart, helpful and bold baby gear, has become an official partner of the Milwaukee Bucks. As part of the partnership, Nuna is now the presenting partner of the Bucks Family Room located inside Fiserv Forum.

“Growing up on a dairy farm in Wisconsin, I saw first-hand how Bucks fans are committed to family values and the community,” said Brad Bickley, Nuna Global President. “This is why we are so excited to enter this partnership with the Milwaukee Bucks. We look forward to bringing Nuna to Wisconsin!”

To tip-off the partnership and to further give back to the Milwaukee community, Nuna is also teaming up with the Milwaukee Bucks Foundation (MBF) to make a financial grant to Sojourner Family Peace Center in Milwaukee. In addition, the MBF and Nuna will work together on three community initiatives during the upcoming year.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Nuna to the Bucks and Fiserv Forum family,” said Matt Pazaras, Milwaukee Bucks Senior Vice President of Business Development and Strategy. “We look forward to Nuna becoming part of our world-class arena and teaming up with them to make a positive impact on our community.”