New Bucks Arena To Feature Jack Daniel's Bar With Venue-Specific Cocktails

The Milwaukee Bucks’ new world-class arena will feature the Jack Daniel’s Bar, which will offer a Jack Daniel’s cocktail program created for the state-of-the-art downtown Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center (WESC). Located on the arena’s upper concourse, the Jack Daniel’s Bar will serve an inaugural year specialty drink, cocktails on tap and other unique offerings.

“We are thrilled to have one of the world’s leading spirits companies as a partner,” said Matt Pazaras, Bucks Senior Vice President of Business Development and Strategy. “Jack Daniel’s best-in-class products, plus its expertise in mixology and fan activation will contribute to what will be one of the best customer experiences in sports.”

“We are utilizing iconic Jack Daniel’s visuals within the bar to share Jack Daniel's unique process and story that ‘Every drop of Jack Daniel's comes from Lynchburg, Tennessee,’” said Lisa Estes, Jack Daniel’s Midwest Marketing Manager. “We are a proud partner of the Milwaukee Bucks and excited to share these experiences with fans at the new venue.”

In addition to the Jack Daniel’s Bar, Jack Daniel's cocktails may be enjoyed by fans ages 21 and over at an array of locations throughout the WESC during Bucks games and arena events, such as concourse non-branded bars, portable bars, and premium bars, suites and lofts. Jack Daniel’s cocktails may also be enjoyed at Bucks events on the plaza and at suite tasting events, premium club events and premium loft events.