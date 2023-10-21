Milwaukee Bucks unveil full slate of events and promotions to tipoff 2023-24 season

Tipoff Week, presented by Ballers Champagne, begins Sunday in advance of Bucks season opener on Thursday, Oct. 26

MILWAUKEE (Oct. 21, 2023) – The Milwaukee Bucks are counting down to their 2023-24 home opener, presented by Ballers Champagne, with new events and promotions during Tipoff Week, presented by Ballers Champagne, which gets underway on Sunday.

The Bucks will open the 2023-24 season on Thursday, Oct. 26 when they host the Philadelphia 76ers at Fiserv Forum at 6:30 p.m. CT. Limited single-game tickets are still available at www.bucks.com/tickets.

A full rundown of events and promotions planned for Tipoff Week, presented by Ballers Champagne, is below.

Tipoff Week, Presented by Ballers Champagne

Tipoff Week, presented by Ballers Champagne, opens on Sunday, Oct. 22 with the Bucks’ Open Scrimmage at Fiserv Forum. Limited tickets are still available at www.bucks.com/scrimmage.

From Sunday, Oct. 22 to Monday, Oct. 30, the Bucks will host a “Bucks In Fits” sweepstakes. Fans are invited to share their team spirit by submitting a photo showing off their Bucks pride for a chance to win a Bucks prize pack featuring an autographed item and team gear. NBA Jersey Day, celebrated on Oct. 23, is a great opportunity for fans to take a photo in their favorite player’s jersey to submit for the sweepstakes. Fans can enter the sweepstakes by posting a photo of themselves in Bucks merchandise to their Instagram, Facebook or Twitter/X profile with the hashtag #bucksinfits in the caption. For more information, please visit www.bucks.com/tipoff.

Deer Bango, presented by Bubon Orthodontics, is running now through Oct. 30. Fans can help rally the Bucks as they start a new season by sending words of encouragement or championship-caliber fan art. Submissions can be uploaded at www.bucks.com/deerbango.

On Monday, Oct. 23, the Bucks will host pop-up pep rallies at businesses throughout Milwaukee, with select rallies open to media and the public. The public rallies are listed below:

o 12:45 p.m. – BMO (2120 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee)

o 4 p.m. – Kohl’s (5650 N. Bayshore Dr., Glendale)

o 6:15 p.m. – Pick ‘n Save (250 W. Holt Ave., Milwaukee)

Retail Updates

All Artsman items will be on sale for 25% off from Oct. 26-30 both in store and online at shop.bucks.com.

Nike On Court products will continue to be available both in store and online. This includes an expanded jersey selection and more customizable jersey options. Damian Lillard’s Icon Jersey is also available online now and his Statement and City Edition Jerseys, as well as his Nike Name and Number tees, will be available online in the coming months.

A new store featuring Pro Standard brand merchandise, which is elevated athletic wear with premium quality and a sophisticated edge, is open at Section 113 on the Main Concourse. Headwear, sweatshirts, t-shirts and outerwear will be available in men’s and women’s sizes.

The Bucks In Six brand will open the season with an exclusive drop from Legends Performance Apparel, available only in the Bucks Pro Shop at Fiserv Forum. New offerings from the Bucks In Six brand, including new collaborations, will drop throughout the season.

The collection of novelty and accessory items will expand this season to add new items in the jewelry and pin collections, including pins specific to the 2023-24 Bucks season. More options for home products, such as blankets, pillows and glass wear, will also be available this season.

The collection of Lululemon products, available exclusively at the Bucks Pro Shop at Fiserv Forum, will expand with new accessories and colors.

Community

Throughout Tipoff Week, members of the Bucks Entertainment Network will visit select Milwaukee Public Schools with the help of Playworks, a Milwaukee-based organization that helps schools and youth programs create healthy play environments where every child can join in.

The Bucks and Milwaukee Downtown are teaming up to light select Milwaukee-area businesses green at night from Oct. 22-30 to celebrate the new Bucks season.

Deer District