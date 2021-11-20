Milwaukee Bucks Transforming 2021 NBA Championship Court From Fiserv Forum Into Collectibles For The Public

The Milwaukee Bucks, in partnership with the NBALAB, the innovation hub of the NBA, and Artsman, a craftsmen company, are launching an NBA Reclaimed Program that will transform the team’s 2021 NBA Championship Court from Fiserv Forum into collectibles for gifting, giveaways and retail purchase.

In coordination with Artsman, the Bucks have designed a catalog of items that includes iconic moments, limited edition prints, decorative pieces, commemorative items and more, all produced from the Bucks’ 2021 NBA Championship Court. As part of this collection, Bucks fans have the opportunity to select a piece of the court where key moments of the Finals took place, including Giannis Antetokounmpo’s resounding blocked shot in Game 4, and Antetokounmpo’s free throw that gave him 50 points in Game 6.



The program will officially launch for retail sale on Saturday, Nov. 20 and new pieces will be added throughout the course of the season.

“Our fans played such an important role for us in winning the NBA championship, so we are excited to offer them the opportunity to own a piece of history by transforming the our 2021 NBA Championship court into cherished keepsakes,” said Michael Belot, Senior Vice President, Bucks Ventures and Development.

In launching the NBA Reclaimed Program, the first 10,000 fans attending the Bucks vs. Magic game on Saturday, Nov. 20 at Fiserv Forum will receive a free 1.5” x 1.5” authentic wood block, presented by Fiserv, made from the Bucks’ 2021 NBA Championship Court along with a Certificate of Authenticity for the piece.

Fans can visit shop.bucks.com to see the full NBA Reclaimed catalog of items for sale throughout the remainder of the year. NBA Reclaimed is a program being spearheaded by NBALAB, the innovation hub of the NBA.

About NBALAB

The NBALAB is a disruptive research and development incubator focused on innovative design, imaginative concepts and strategic partnerships. Founded in 2015 to facilitate product expansion for the NBA’s Global Licensing Group, the NBALAB experiments with a variety of consumer goods as well as new product categories in collaboration with hand-picked small and minority owned companies making noise in their respective fields. Successful NBALAB partners are awarded further product development and potential long-term licensing opportunities within the league. For more information visit NBALAB.com.

About Artsman

Artsman is a company created by craftsmen, artisans and sports enthusiasts to develop finely crafted artifacts aimed at capturing the spirit of competition, the thrill of victory and promoting storytelling that will keep memories alive for generations. We exist to enable fans all over the world to relive the exhilarating moments of athletic achievement. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Artsman works with high schools, colleges, universities and professional teams to capture the unique character and stories of each program.