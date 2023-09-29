Milwaukee Bucks to host Welcome Rally for Damian Lillard

MILWAUKEE (Sept. 28, 2023) – The Milwaukee Bucks will host a welcome rally for Damian Lillard on Saturday, Sept. 30, on the plaza at Fiserv Forum. Fans are encouraged to arrive beginning at 2 p.m. Lillard is expected to arrive at 3:45 p.m.

Fans can come out to celebrate and welcome Lillard to Milwaukee with music and members of the Bucks Entertainment Network, including Bango, on the plaza. Food and beverage will be available for purchase on the plaza, at The Beer Garden and in the Deer District establishments. Limited quantities of Lillard’s Bucks jersey will be available at the Bucks Pro Shop at Fiserv Forum. Fans can also purchase his Bucks jersey at the Bucks Pro Shop at Bayshore Mall or at shop.bucks.com.