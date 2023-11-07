Milwaukee Bucks To Host Annual Hoops For Troops Night, Presented By We Energies, Tomorrow

MILWAUKEE (Nov. 7, 2023) – The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting their annual Hoops for Troops night, presented by We Energies, tomorrow, Wednesday, Nov. 8, when they host the Detroit Pistons. The first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a camo lunch bag presented by We Energies.

Celebrations tip off pregame with an Army swearing in ceremony, where local Army recruits will take their official oath of enlistment. The national anthem will then be performed by the 484th Army Band, accompanied by a large American flag instead of the traditional Color Guard presentation. The 484th Army Band will also perform a military medley at halftime that celebrates each military branch and recognizes the service members and veterans in attendance.

Nearly 50 service members will be sitting in courtside seats, hosted by Bucks season ticket members, and will be honored throughout the game with video features and in-game elements. There will also be a video recap of the “Flight of Champions” Stars and Stripes Honor Flight that the Bucks, Milwaukee Brewers and Green Bay Packers hosted in October, including stories from two Vietnam War veterans who were on the flight.

The Army and Air Force National Guards will have tables set up at Section 201 for fans to learn more about each branch. The Medal of Honors Exhibit from the Wisconsin War Memorial Center will also be set up at Section 110.

Limited tickets are still available at www.bucks.com/single. Limited discounted tickets for fans with valid military IDs are available for all Bucks home games this season and can be purchased at the Ticketmaster Box Office at Fiserv Forum on game days. Fans with valid military IDs also receive 10% off purchases from the Bucks Pro Shop at Fiserv Forum throughout the year.