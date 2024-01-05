Milwaukee Bucks to Celebrate Pride on Monday, Jan. 8, vs. Utah Jazz

MILWAUKEE (Jan. 5, 2024) – The Milwaukee Bucks will celebrate their annual Pride Night game, presented by the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network, on Monday, Jan. 8, when they host the Utah Jazz at 7 p.m. at Fiserv Forum. The Pride Night game honors the LGBTQ+ community in Wisconsin.

Fans can purchase a unique Pride Night T-shirt beginning Monday, Jan. 8, at the Bucks Pro Shop at Fiserv Forum and online at www.shop.bucks.com. Proceeds from the T-shirt benefit Milwaukee LGBT Community Center.

Pride celebrations tip off pregame with the national anthem performed by Our Voice Milwaukee, a local LGBTQ+ chorus. Guest DJs, including DJ Boyfrrriend, DJ Travvy Trav, Femme Noir and James Jaxin will entertain fans on the concourses and Pride-themed photo opportunities will be set up throughout the arena. A celebration of love, featuring a vow renewal and local LGBTQ+ performers, musicians and artists, will take place at halftime.

The Bucks will spotlight local LGBTQ+ stories throughout the game using the acronym LOVE, including video tributes and concourse activations. Details for the letters and their corresponding stories are below.

L: Local Ambassadors – Video feature of Walker’s Pint and its Forward Please Project

O: Organization – Wisconsin LGBTQ History Project informational table set up at Section 102

V: Volunteerism – A video spotlight of members of the Bucks' Pride Employee Resource Group and the Froedtert & MCW's LGBTQA Business Resource Group volunteering at Milwaukee LGBT Community Center

E: Education – A video highlight of Wisconsin LGBTQ History Project's work establishing Wisconsin's first LGBTQ landmark, Black Nite