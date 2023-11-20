Milwaukee Bucks Tip Off Bucks Give Back, Presented By Gruber Law Offices LLC, With Turkey Distribution At House of Peace on Tuesday, Nov. 21, At 11 A.M.

MILWAUKEE (Nov. 20, 2023) – The Milwaukee Bucks tip off Bucks Give Back, presented by Gruber Law Offices LLC, with a turkey and Thanksgiving dinner distribution event at Capuchin Community Services House of Peace (1702 W. Walnut St., Milwaukee) on Tuesday, Nov. 21, at 11 a.m.

Bucks staff and volunteers will help package and distribute 150 turkeys and Thanksgiving meals to House of Peace guests who registered for the event. The distribution will take place in the alley behind House of Peace due to the ongoing construction project on W. Walnut St.