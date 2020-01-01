Milwaukee Bucks Statement On The Passing Of NBA Commissioner Emeritus David Stern

Commissioner Emeritus David Stern was hugely instrumental in the NBA becoming the tremendously popular global league and successful business it is today. During his 30 years as Commissioner, he was an extraordinary innovator while demonstrating powerful leadership and remarkable vision that transformed the sport of basketball. The Milwaukee Bucks are grateful for Commissioner Emeritus Stern’s fierce dedication to the league and passion for his love of the game. We offer our deepest condolences to his wife, Dianne, sons Andrew and Eric, and the entire Stern family.