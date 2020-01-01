2014 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony
Inductee David Stern speaks during the 2014 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony on August 8, 2014 at the Mass Mutual Center in Springfield, Massachusetts.
Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Milwaukee Bucks Statement On The Passing Of NBA Commissioner Emeritus David Stern

Posted: Jan 01, 2020
Commissioner Emeritus David Stern was hugely instrumental in the NBA becoming the tremendously popular global league and successful business it is today. During his 30 years as Commissioner, he was an extraordinary innovator while demonstrating powerful leadership and remarkable vision that transformed the sport of basketball. The Milwaukee Bucks are grateful for Commissioner Emeritus Stern’s fierce dedication to the league and passion for his love of the game. We offer our deepest condolences to his wife, Dianne, sons Andrew and Eric, and the entire Stern family.
