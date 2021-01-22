Milwaukee Bucks Statement On Hank Aaron

Hank Aaron will always be a beloved and iconic figure in Milwaukee and throughout Wisconsin. During his Hall of Fame career, Hank carried himself with class, dignity and courage while enduring relentless racism en route to breaking Major League Baseball’s home run record. He was a hero to so many in our state and across the country and worked tirelessly off the field to make a difference for the underprivileged. Hank Aaron was a gentleman and a legend, and he will be missed.