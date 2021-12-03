Milwaukee Bucks Sign Wesley Matthews

The Milwaukee Bucks have signed free agent swingman Wesley Matthews. In a related transaction the Bucks have requested waivers on rookie guard Georgios Kalaitzakis.

A 6-5 guard, Matthews averaged 4.8 points and 1.6 rebounds in 19.5 minutes over 58 games (10 starts) for the Los Angeles Lakers last season.

“Wesley is a proven veteran whose shooting, defense and experience will help us,” said Bucks General Manager Jon Horst. “He is familiar with Coach Bud’s system and our team. We’re excited to have him back with us.”

A 12-year NBA veteran, Matthews has appeared in 849 games (739 starts) over his 12 seasons with Utah, Portland, Dallas, New York, Indiana, Milwaukee, and Los Angeles, and holds career averages of 12.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.0 steal per game. The former Marquette standout who attended high school in Madison, Wis., has also played in 52 playoff games in his career and is averaging 10.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.1 steals in postseason action.

Matthews will wear No. 23 with the Bucks.

Kalaitzakis, the 60th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, appeared in nine games with the Bucks this season and averaged 1.8 points in 5.3 minutes per game.