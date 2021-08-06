Milwaukee Bucks Sign Three Players

The Milwaukee Bucks have signed guard George Hill, guard-forward Rodney Hood and forward Semi Ojeleye.

Hill, who previously played in 106 games with the Bucks during the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons, appeared in 30 games (17 starts) with both the Thunder and 76ers last season and averaged 8.7 points, 2.4 assists and 2.0 rebounds per game while shooting 48.2% from the field, 38.8% from three and 80.0% from the free-throw line. In 12 postseason games with Philadelphia, Hill put up 4.7 points in 17.1 minutes per game.

Entering his 14th season in the NBA, the 6-4 guard averaged 8.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists in his two seasons with the Bucks. Hill also shot 47.9% from the field and 38.5% from three in that time, which included shooting an NBA-high 46.0% from three during the 2019-20 season. During his two seasons in Milwaukee, the 35-year-old also appeared in 25 playoff games and averaged 10.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game while shooting 51.4% from the field and 39.5% from beyond the arc.

Overall, the IUPUI product and Indianapolis native holds career NBA averages of 11.0 points, 3.2 assists and 3.1 rebounds across 815 games (466 starts) with San Antonio, Indiana, Utah, Sacramento, Cleveland, Milwaukee, Oklahoma City and Philadelphia. In 139 career postseason games (91 starts), he is averaging 11.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.

“George had a major impact on our success in his two seasons with us,” said Bucks General Manager Jon Horst. “He is a consummate professional, an experienced leader and a skilled, veteran guard who we’re thrilled to add to this team. George and his family are incredible people, and we welcome them back to Milwaukee.”

Hood (6-8, 210) played in 55 games with the Trail Blazers and Raptors last season and averaged 4.5 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 17.1 minutes per game. In the previous season with Portland (2019-20), Hood put up 11.0 points per game while shooting a career-high 50.6% from the field and a career-best 49.3% from three.

Entering his eighth season in the NBA, Hood, 28, has appeared in 396 career games (253 starts) with Utah, Cleveland, Portland and Toronto after being selected by the Jazz with the 23rd overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft out of Duke. He holds career averages of 11.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game and is a career 42.2% shooter from the field, 36.7% from three and 83.9% from the free-throw line.

The Mississippi native has seen action in 44 playoff games in his career, which includes two trips to the Conference Finals and an NBA Finals appearance with the Cavaliers in 2018. In the postseason, Hood is averaging 7.9 points and 2.2 rebounds in 20.7 minutes per game.

“Rodney is a versatile wing and a consistent three-point threat who will enhance our outside shooting,” Horst said. “He’s a talented player with deep playoff experience and will be valuable to our depth throughout the season. We’re excited to bring Rodney to Milwaukee.”

A 6-7, 240-pound forward, Ojeleye (Shem-ee OH-jah-lay) appeared in 56 games (15 starts) with the Celtics last season and averaged 4.6 points and 2.6 rebounds in 17.0 minutes per game while shooting 40.3% overall and 37.7% from three. The 2020-21 season was Ojeleye’s fourth with Boston, who selected him with the 37th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft out of SMU.

In four seasons with the Celtics, Ojeleye, 26, held averages of 3.5 points and 2.1 rebounds across 254 games (24 starts). He also appeared in 38 playoff games with Boston over the last four seasons and averaged 1.8 points in 10.5 minutes per game.

“Semi’s an athletic defender who will add depth to our frontcourt,” Horst added. “He has the ability to knock down shots from the perimeter, can defend multiple positions and will be a great addition to our roster. We welcome him to Milwaukee.”