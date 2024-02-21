Milwaukee Bucks Sign Ryan Rollins to a Two-Way Contract

A 6-4 guard, Rollins has appeared in 22 games over the last two seasons with the Washington Wizards and Golden State Warriors. Ten of those appearances came this season with the Wizards where he averaged 4.1 points, 1.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 6.6 minutes per game. Selected with the 44th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft out of the University of Toledo, Rollins played in 12 games as a rookie with the Warriors.