Milwaukee Bucks Sign Lindell Wigginton To A Two-Way Contract

The Milwaukee Bucks have signed guard Lindell Wigginton to a Two-Way contract and requested waivers on Two-Way guard Javonte Smart.

Wigginton, a 6-1, 189-pound guard, has played in 17 games (11 starts) with the Wisconsin Herd this season and is averaging 17.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists in 30.8 minutes per game. The 23-year-old Canadian has reached double figures in scoring in 12 of his 17 games with the Herd this season, including seven games with 20+ points and two games with 30+ points.

After going undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft following two seasons at Iowa State, Wigginton spent his first two professional seasons playing with the Iowa Wolves of the G League (2019-21) and internationally in the Israeli Basketball Premier League (2019-20) and Canadian Elite Basketball League (2020-21).

Signed to a Two-Way contract on Nov. 30, Smart appeared in 13 games (1 start) with the Bucks and averaged 2.4 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 12.3 minutes per game.