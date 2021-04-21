Milwaukee Bucks Sign Justin Jackson To Two-Way Contract

The Milwaukee Bucks have signed forward Justin Jackson to a Two-Way contract.

Jackson, 6-7, 220, began the 2020-21 season with the Oklahoma City Thunder and averaged 7.2 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 33 games (3 starts). The Houston native scored in double figures nine times, including two games with 20+ points, and shot 41% from the field.

Originally selected by the Portland Trail Blazers with the 15th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft out of the University of North Carolina, Jackson has played in 247 career games (61 starts) with Sacramento (2017-2019), Dallas (2019-20) and Oklahoma City (2020-21) and holds career averages of 6.6 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game.

Jackson will wear No. 44 with the Bucks. Milwaukee’s roster now stands at 17 players.