Milwaukee Bucks Sign Jeff Teague

The Milwaukee Bucks have signed free agent guard Jeff Teague.

Teague (6-3, 195) is in his 12th season in the NBA and has appeared in 805 career games (598 starts) with Atlanta (2009-16, 2020), Indiana (2016-17), Minnesota (2017-20) and Boston (2020-21). He holds career averages of 12.3 points, 5.6 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game and is a career 44.4% shooter from the field, 35.9% from three and 84.4% from the free-throw line.

The 32-year-old began the 2020-21 season with the Celtics where he played in 34 games (5 starts) and averaged 6.9 points, 2.1 assists and 1.7 rebounds in 18.1 minutes per game while shooting 46.4% from three.

Three of Teague’s best seasons in the NBA came in Atlanta from 2013-16 under current Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer, who was head coach of the Hawks at the time. In those three seasons, the Indianapolis-native averaged 16.0 points, 6.5 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game and was named an All-Star during the 2014-15 season.

Teague, who was originally selected by the Hawks with the 19th overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft out of Wake Forest, has also played in 71 playoff games (60 starts) in his career with Atlanta, Indiana and Minnesota. Thirty-three of those appearances came under Budenholzer in Atlanta when they advanced to the Eastern Conference Semifinals twice and the Eastern Conference Finals in 2015. In postseason action, Teague is averaging 13.5 points, 4.9 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game.

Teague will wear No. 5 with the Bucks. Milwaukee’s roster now stands at 16 players.