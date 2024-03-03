Milwaukee Bucks Sign Jaylin Galloway

MILWAUKEE (March 3, 2024) – The Milwaukee Bucks have signed Jaylin Galloway to a Two-Way contract.
A 6-7 forward, Galloway has spent the last four seasons playing with the Sydney Kings of the National Basketball League in Australia. This season, the 21-year-old appeared in 23 games (14 starts) with the Kings and averaged 10.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 53.8% from the field. He was named one of three finalists for the NBL’s Most Improved Player Award this season after doubling his scoring average from the previous season.
Overall, Galloway played in 76 games with Sydney over the past four seasons and was a two-time NBL champion. He went undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft and was part of the Timberwolves’ Summer League roster this past summer.