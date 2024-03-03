Milwaukee Bucks Sign Jaylin Galloway

A 6-7 forward, Galloway has spent the last four seasons playing with the Sydney Kings of the National Basketball League in Australia. This season, the 21-year-old appeared in 23 games (14 starts) with the Kings and averaged 10.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 53.8% from the field. He was named one of three finalists for the NBL’s Most Improved Player Award this season after doubling his scoring average from the previous season.