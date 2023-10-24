Milwaukee Bucks sign Giannis Antetokounmpo to multi-year extension

MILWAUKEE (Oct. 24, 2023) – The Milwaukee Bucks have signed NBA Champion and two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo to a multi-year extension.

“Milwaukee is where I started my career, it’s our home, it’s where we’re raising our family, and it’s where I’m going to continue to work hard every day to make Bucks fans proud,” said Antetokounmpo. “I want to thank Bucks owners Wes, Jamie, Jimmy and Dee for their continuous support of me and my family, and I want to express my appreciation to Jon Horst for being a trusted partner who has been with me since the day I arrived in Milwaukee 10 years ago. To my teammates and coaches, I will always be grateful to you for inspiring me to be my best every day. Together, we are committed to winning and bringing another championship to our city. And to Bucks fans, let’s get it!”

Antetokounmpo, 28, is entering his 11th season in the NBA – all with the Bucks – and is an NBA Champion, two-time MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, seven-time All-NBA honoree, seven-time All-Star, NBA Finals MVP and member of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team. He’s also a five-time All-Defensive team selection, a Most Improved Player and the Bucks’ all-time leader in points, assists, blocks, triple-doubles and games played.

“Giannis embodies greatness through his unmatched work-ethic, character, leadership and relentless desire to be the best, and we are beyond thrilled to have the opportunity to continue to win with him and his family,” said Bucks general manager Jon Horst. “He’s an incredible player and person who gives so much to our community and our fans. It’s important to recognize Wes, Jamie, Jimmy and Dee for their unwavering and ongoing support and investment in championship basketball in Milwaukee. This is a historic occasion for the Bucks, our city and our great fans.”

Antetokounmpo is coming off a 2022-23 season in which he averaged a career-high 31.1 points (5th in NBA), 11.8 rebounds (T-2nd in NBA) and 5.7 assists per game while shooting 55.3% from the field. By doing so, he became one of only three players in NBA history, and the first since 1972-73, to average 30+ points, 10+ rebounds and 5+ assists while shooting 50% overall in a season.

Selected by the Bucks with the 15th pick in the 2013 NBA Draft, Antetokounmpo has played in 719 games with Milwaukee, making 654 starts, and holds career averages of 22.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 53.7% from the field. Over the last five seasons, Antetokounmpo is the league’s leading scorer, averaging 29.2 points per game since the start of the 2018-19 season, and has helped Milwaukee win the most regular-season games in the league during that span.