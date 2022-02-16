Milwaukee Bucks Sign DeAndre’ Bembry

The Milwaukee Bucks have signed forward DeAndre’ Bembry.

A 6-5, 210-pound forward, Bembry appeared in 48 games (20 starts) with the Brooklyn Nets this season before being waived on Feb. 10. With the Nets, Bembry averaged 5.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steal in 19.8 minutes per game while shooting a career-high 56.8% from the field and a career-best 41.7% from three.

In his sixth season in the NBA, Bembry was originally selected out of Saint Joseph’s with the 21st overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks. He went on to play in 189 games with the Hawks over four seasons before spending last season with the Raptors. In his career, Bembry holds averages of 6.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steal across 288 games (55 starts) with the Hawks, Raptors and Nets.

Milwaukee’s roster now stands at 15 players.