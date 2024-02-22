Milwaukee Bucks Sign Danilo Gallinari

MILWAUKEE (Feb. 21, 2024) – The Milwaukee Bucks have signed forward Danilo Gallinari.

In his 14th season in the NBA, Gallinari has played in 760 games (563 starts) with the Knicks, Nuggets, Clippers, Thunder, Hawks, Wizards and Pistons and holds career averages of 15.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. Originally selected with the sixth overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft, Gallinari is a career 38.2% shooter from three and ranks 54th all-time in threes made with 1,453.

A 6-10 forward, Gallinari played in 26 games with the Wizards to begin this season before being traded to the Pistons on Jan. 14. In 32 games with Washington and Detroit in 2023-24, the 35-year-old averaged 7.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 14.8 minutes per game.

Gallinari, a native of Italy, has also seen action in 48 playoff games in his career and holds postseason averages of 13.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 27.9 minutes per contest.