Milwaukee Bucks Sign Brook Lopez

The Milwaukee Bucks have signed center Brook Lopez.

A 10-year NBA veteran, Lopez spent the 2017-18 season with the Los Angeles Lakers after playing the first nine seasons of his career with the Brooklyn Nets. Originally selected by the Nets with the 10th overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft, Lopez holds career averages of 17.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.7 blocks and 1.6 assists per game, appearing in 636 career games (599 starts) with the Nets and Lakers.

“Brook is a proven NBA center who bolsters our front line with his size and skill set,” said Bucks General Manager Jon Horst. “He has demonstrated the ability to stretch the floor on offense, as well as anchor the defensive end of the court. He’s a great teammate and we know he will be a positive addition to our roster both on and off the court.”

A 7-foot center, Lopez has averaged double-figure scoring in each of his 10 seasons in the league, including averaging 13.0 points in addition to 4.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 blocks per contest in 2017-18 with the Lakers. Prior to joining Los Angeles, Lopez averaged over 20.0 points per game in three of his final four seasons with Brooklyn where he averaged 18.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.7 blocks and 1.5 assists over nine seasons and is the franchise’s all-time leader in points, blocks and field goals made.

After making just three 3-pointers in his first eight seasons, the Stanford product has made 246 3-pointers over the last two seasons combined, shooting 34.6 percent from beyond the arc in those two seasons. For his career, Lopez is a 50.2 percent shooter from the field.