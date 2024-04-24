Milwaukee Bucks Sendoff Rally To Take Place On April 25th

MILWAUKEE (April 24, 2024) – The Milwaukee Bucks will depart for Indianapolis for Games 3 and 4 of their First Round series against the Indiana Pacers tomorrow, April 25. Fans are encouraged to send the team off at 1 p.m. at Signature Flight Support Airport (923 E. Layton Ave., Milwaukee).

Members of the Bucks Entertainment Network will join fans for the sendoff rally. Fans and media are asked to stay in the designated rally location on the western portion of the Signature Flight Support parking lot. Parking is available at the Layton Ave. Observation Area (5300 S. Howell Ave., Milwaukee) or on residential streets north of Layton Ave.