The NBA today announced the following game time changes to the Milwaukee Bucks 2020-21 First Half schedule:

Sunday, Feb. 14 at Oklahoma City – 7 p.m. CT (originally 6 p.m. CT)

Sunday, Feb. 21 vs. Sacramento – 8 p.m. CT (originally 7 p.m. CT)

Tuesday, March 2 vs. Denver – 8 p.m. CT (originally 7 p.m. CT)

All three games will air on FOX Sports Wisconsin and can be heard on the statewide BMO Bucks Radio Network.