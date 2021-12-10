Milwaukee Bucks Reveal Hat Designs By Marques Johnson, Pat Connaughton and Brandon Jennings For BMO Harris Bucks Custom Cap Series

The BMO Harris Bucks Custom Cap Series, returning for its third season in 2021-22, will feature hats designed by Bucks TV analyst Marques Johnson, Bucks guard Pat Connaughton and former Bucks star Brandon Jennings.

The hats, designed in collaboration with Sky High Marketing, will be given to all fans in attendance at the specified games.

Marques Johnson’s hat will be distributed on Wednesday, Jan. 5, when the Bucks host the Toronto Raptors. Featuring the original team logo used from 1968-1993, the custom design is a tribute to the early eras of Milwaukee Bucks history. Johnson selected other commemorative elements including a custom painting commissioned by Wisconsin artist George Pollard on the side panel and an homage to the Irish rainbow under the brim.

The second giveaway will be Pat Connaughton’s custom hat on Tuesday, Feb. 1, vs. the Washington Wizards. Connaughton’s clean design celebrates current Milwaukee Bucks history and features the iconic state logo and a gold 2020-21 Championship logo. It also includes a tip of the cap to the past with the inclusion of the classic Bucks purple that was worn from 1993-2006.

The final hat, designed by Brandon Jennings, will be given out on Wednesday, March 2, when the Bucks host the Miami Heat. Jennings’ custom hat celebrates the city of Milwaukee with the inclusion of 414 on the front. It also celebrates the Bucks’ historic Championship run with a gold icon patch and the “Bucks in Six” mantra featured on the sides.

For more information on the BMO Harris Bucks Custom Cap series, or to purchase tickets to any of the games the caps will be given away at, visit www.bucks.com/bmocapseries