Milwaukee Bucks Reveal Hat Designs By Adrian Griffin, Bango, And Khris Middleton For Fifth BMO Bucks Custom Cap Series

MILWAUKEE (Oct. 27, 2023) – The Milwaukee Bucks and BMO are teaming up for the fifth season of the BMO Bucks Custom Cap Series. This season’s collection was created by first-year head coach Adrian Griffin, Bucks mascot Bango, and Bucks forward Khris Middleton. The custom caps will be given away at three home games during the 2023-24 season, beginning this Sunday, Oct. 29, with Griffin’s hat.

The hats in the 2023-24 BMO Bucks Custom Cap Series take inspiration from the Bucks’ team mantras and Statement Edition uniforms. These iconic hats will be given away to the first 10,000 fans at each designated home game.

Griffin’s hat will be distributed this Sunday, Oct. 29, when the Bucks host the Atlanta Hawks. Griffin drew inspiration from the work ethic and comradery exhibited by armed service members, selecting a camouflage pattern for his cap. In a tribute to his first stint with Milwaukee as an assistant coach in 2008, his cap features a classic version of the Bucks’ wordmark. It also includes his favorite Bucks logo on the front, the “Fear the Deer” mantra on the back and his team ethos, “Stronger Together,” on the inside of the cap.

The second giveaway will be Bango’s custom hat on Friday, Jan. 26, vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers. Bango will be gifting his fuzzy “BUCKet” hat to fans to celebrate his birthday. In alignment with the team’s Statement Edition uniforms, Bango chose black as the base color of his cap. To add some flair, he included his signature on the back of the cap and a custom tag with a Bango-emoji liner inside.

The final hat, designed by Middleton, will be distributed on Monday, Feb. 12, when the Bucks host the Denver Nuggets. Middleton made sure to include two significant milestones on the side of his hat – the 2021 NBA Championship and his Olympic gold medal. The back of the cap features a nod to Khash, including a repeated pattern of his emoji and jersey number. Middleton also incorporated his favorite color, Bucks green, into his design. Additional details include his signature, which lies under the brim, and some of his favorite sayings that line the taping.