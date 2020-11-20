Milwaukee Bucks Requested Waivers On Ersan Ilyasova

The Milwaukee Bucks have requested waivers on forward Ersan Ilyasova.

Ilyasova played in 63 games (8 starts) with the Bucks last season and averaged 6.6 points and 4.8 rebounds in 15.7 minutes per game. He signed with Milwaukee prior to the 2018-19 season, marking his third stint with the team, and appeared in 130 games while averaging 6.7 points and 4.6 rebounds per contest over the last two seasons.

Throughout his career Ilyasova’s played in 583 games (272 starts) with the Bucks during nine seasons (2006-07, 2009-15, 2018-20) and holds career averages of 9.8 points and 5.7 rebounds in 22.4 minutes per game as a Buck.