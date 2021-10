The Milwaukee Bucks have requested waivers on forward Javin DeLaurier and guard Tremont Waters.

DeLaurier appeared in four preseason games with the Bucks and averaged 1.5 points in 13.8 minutes per game. Waters saw action in five preseason games and averaged 4.6 points in 11.8 minutes per game.

Milwaukee’s roster now stands at 16 players as it enters the regular season.